Westfield officer hit by car in work zone released from hospital

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Westfield police officer was hit by a car while directing traffic in a work zone earlier this week and now, there’s new informaiton on the officer’s condition.

A work zone on Western Avenue in Westfield turned into a danger zone after police officer Jared Hague was hit by a car while directing traffic Tuesday morning. We have learned he was released from the hospital on Thursday. Westfield Police told Western Mass News, in part: “…surprisingly great news!! From all indications, he is on his way to a full recovery.”

Unfortunately, that isn’t the case for many who suffer work zone-related injuries.

“In Massachusetts, nearly 30 people died in work zone incidents from 2016 to 2020,” said Jane Terry with the National Safety Council.

Terry said work zone fatalities have drastically increased over the past decade with speeding being a common factor, but that isn’t the only rising statistic.

“In the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, in 2022, the National Safety Council estimates you guys actually had an uptick in your road fatalities. That’s the same for some of your neighboring states in the New England area,” Terry explained.

She said it’s important that drivers remain diligent and pay attention anytime they get behind the wheel.

“Just drive when you’re behind the wheel. That can be the difference between life and death, but for people who are just trying to do their job,” Terry explained.

She also encouraged communities in the commonwealth to make changes if they can to make work zones and roads safer.

“In the large federal infrastructure bill that passed about a year and a half ago, there was a provision that allowed past states to use federal funding to implement automated enforcement in work zones and I definitely encourage communities in Massachusetts to look at it as an option. Automated enforcement is a proven effective countermeasure to slowing people down on the roads and using it in work zones can save lives,” Terry noted.

Police in Westfield have not released any information about the driver or possible charges. Terry added that April is Distracted Driving Month, but encouraged people to think about driving safety year-round.

