2 suspects arrested in connection with deadly Springfield shooting

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 0-100 block of Belmont Avenue around 4 p.m. Monday for a reported shooting victim. When they arrived, they found an adult male victim, who was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.

An investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit led to an arrest warrant being issued for 32-year-old Christina Guzman of Springfield on charges including murder.  She was arrested around 8:40 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Bloomfield and Oakland Streets.

A search warrant was also granted for a home on the 0-100 block of Woodside Terrace. Around 8:45 a.m. Friday, one suspect, identified as 37-year-old Rafael Calo of Springfield, reportedly left the home. Police stopped him near Leyfred Terrace and Dickinson Street, recovered a large capacity gun that he allegedly had in his possession, and placed him under arrest.

Walsh added that local, state, and federal investigators then executed the search warrant on the Woodside Terrace home and found a three-year-old, who had been left unattended.

Calo has been charged with murder, carrying a loaded large capacity firearm on a public way, a firearm violation with two prior violent crimes, possession of a high-capacity magazine or feeding device. Arraignment is scheduled for Monday.

Guzman has been charged with murder and intimidation of a witness. Arraignment is scheduled for Friday.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit, in conjunction with the Hampden District Attorney’s murder unit.

