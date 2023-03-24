Amber Alert issued for teenager abducted in Central Texas

Cadence Masterpool
Cadence Masterpool(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday issued an Amber Alert for Cadence Masterpool, a 14-year-old girl reportedly abducted in Central Texas.

The suspect in the abduction is an Hispanic woman, approximately 18 to 24 years old, DPS said. A name for the suspect was not provided.

The suspect’s vehicle is “likely” a sedan with Mexican license plate GAC-513-C, Texas DPS said. A make and model for the vehicle was not provided.

Masterpool was last seen wearing a low cut black dress tucked into pants, with gray/white leggings, and dark blue Crocs with jewels.

Call 911 immediately if you have information about the teen’s whereabouts or see her.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are concerns about a deadly fungal disease that is rapidly spreading across the country...
Superbug Candida auris found in Massachusetts and more than half of U.S. states
Support pouring in for Connecticut teacher hurt in Greenfield crash
Support pouring in for Connecticut teacher hurt in Greenfield crash
Ricky Brown
Suspect arrested in 2022 murder on Longhill Street in Springfield
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
What are the odds of finding a nearly 100-year-old object inside of your home? That is exactly...
Chicopee man finds vintage bottle behind wall during home refurbishment

Latest News

'Dream come true': Deputy walks daughter down aisle after serious injury left him paralyzed
President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Parliament Hill,...
LIVE: Biden, Trudeau hold news conference
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Man dead following shooting on Belmont Ave. in Springfield
A man and woman are behind bars, charged with murder after a man was shot and killed on Belmont...
Family of victim of deadly Springfield shooting speaks out