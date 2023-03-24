Crews from Orange respond to a trash truck fire

Fire crews from Orange responded to a trash truck fire on Thursday.
By Libby James
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday afternoon, Orange Fire Chief Young passed a trash truck on Daniel Shays Highway and saw smoke showing in the rear of the truck.

Once stopped, a fire was showing from the rear of the truck.

Additional crews arrived on scene, containing the fire to the compactor area of the truck,

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

