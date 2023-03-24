Crews from Orange respond to a trash truck fire

ORANGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday afternoon, Orange Fire Chief Young passed a trash truck on Daniel Shays Highway and saw smoke showing in the rear of the truck.

Once stopped, a fire was showing from the rear of the truck.

Additional crews arrived on scene, containing the fire to the compactor area of the truck,

No injuries were reported.

