A Weak Storm to Bring Rain and a Wintry Mix Saturday

Dry, seasonable end to the work week
By Janna Brown
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Dry, brisk and seasonable across western Mass today with highs back to the 40s to low 50s. High pressure will continue to keep our weather dry as it builds to our north tonight and we will keep a northerly breeze overnight.

We’ve seen high clouds around throughout the day and that trend continues tonight. Temperatures may dip into the 20s if clouds can thin out. Overall, clouds will increase through sunrise Saturday with early morning temperatures hovering around 30.

For anyone interested in the Northern Lights forecast, sadly the solar storm has weakened quite a bit since Thursday night, meaning they likely will not be visible in our area.

Strong low pressure lifts northward into the Great Lakes Saturday, bringing a warm front into southern New England. Wet weather should get going around mid to late morning and should begin as snow, but it’s brief as a change to sleet and rain is expected. Snow totals will be an inch or less in the hills and roads remain wet. High elevations in the Berkshires may stay cold enough for occasional freezing rain, but any icing looks minor. Highs range from slightly above freezing in the hills to near 40 in the valley with an easterly breeze. Overall, this storm is a low impact event for our area.

WATCH JANNA’S LATEST FORECAST STREAMING BELOW:

A secondary coastal low forms Saturday night along the south coast and quickly strengthens and moves toward Maine by Sunday morning. Any rain and mixing will taper off Saturday night and gusty breezes develop out of the west with some gusts topping 30-40mph across western Mass. Temperatures return to the 50s Sunday afternoon, but breezes will make it feel a bit chilly.

High pressure builds for Monday, bringing sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures. Dry weather should last through a good chunk of Tuesday, but another approaching system may bring back rain and/or a wintry mix Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are concerns about a deadly fungal disease that is rapidly spreading across the country...
Superbug Candida auris found in Massachusetts and more than half of U.S. states
Support pouring in for Connecticut teacher hurt in Greenfield crash
Support pouring in for Connecticut teacher hurt in Greenfield crash
Ricky Brown
Suspect arrested in 2022 murder on Longhill Street in Springfield
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
What are the odds of finding a nearly 100-year-old object inside of your home? That is exactly...
Chicopee man finds vintage bottle behind wall during home refurbishment

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Friday forecast
Don's Friday Forecast
Showers end tonight and dry air builds back in Friday with slightly cooler temperatures.
Janna's Friday Forecast
First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Thursday afternoon forecast
Don's Thursday Afternoon Forecast
First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Thursday forecast
Don's Thursday Forecast