Family of victim of deadly Springfield shooting speaks out

By Paris Dunford, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The wife of a Springfield murder victim is speaking out as one of the suspects appeared in court on Friday.

Two people were arrested and charged with murder in connection to the Belmont Avenue shooting on Monday. Christina Guzman, 32, appeared in front of a judge Friday afternoon and was ordered to be held without the right to bail. She and Rafael Calo, 37, are accused of murdering 32-year-old Justin Breitung.

“Devastating, I’ve barely slept…He was a wonderful father. He helped everyone. He loved children,” said Alicia Breitung, Justin Breitung’s wife.

Western Mass News had the only cameras rolling inside the courthouse when the victim’s wife of 17 years showed an outburst of emotion towards Guzman. We spoke with Alicia Breitung exclusively before the hearing and she told us her 14-year-old daughter had to watch her father get shot.

“They pulled out the gun and because he was standing next to our older daughter, he ran in the opposite direction of her. I’m thinking he took one in the stomach and ran behind someone’s house for cover...My oldest rushed her inside, so she didn’t see her dad laying there like that because that’s so devastating for her to be seeing that,” Alicia Breitung said.

Calo is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are concerns about a deadly fungal disease that is rapidly spreading across the country...
Superbug Candida auris found in Massachusetts and more than half of U.S. states
Support pouring in for Connecticut teacher hurt in Greenfield crash
Support pouring in for Connecticut teacher hurt in Greenfield crash
Ricky Brown
Suspect arrested in 2022 murder on Longhill Street in Springfield
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
What are the odds of finding a nearly 100-year-old object inside of your home? That is exactly...
Chicopee man finds vintage bottle behind wall during home refurbishment

Latest News

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Man dead following shooting on Belmont Ave. in Springfield
The community is coming together to support a Chicopee police officer who is off the job right...
Fundraisers underway to help Chicopee police officer recovering from heart attack
MGM Springfield
MGM bringing slate of nationally-known acts to Springfield
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno
Sarno on ballot seeking seventh term as Springfield’s mayor