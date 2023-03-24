Fundraisers underway to help Chicopee police officer recovering from heart attack

The community is coming together to support a Chicopee police officer who is off the job right...
The community is coming together to support a Chicopee police officer who is off the job right now while he recovers from a heart attack.
By Paris Dunford, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The community is coming together to support a Chicopee police officer who is off the job right now while he recovers from a heart attack.

“He’s really doing excellent today in my eyes. He’s come such a long way. He’s been asleep all these days, knowing very little. They were all there for him…Hi Mark, we’re popular tonight, honey,” said Joan Wilkes, mother of Chicopee Police Officer Mark Wilkes.

Wilkes shared good news about her son, who is currently hospitalized after suffering a massive heart attack following the annual ‘Battle of the Badges’ hockey game he played in earlier this month. Now, the community is coming together to help Wilkes and his family. The Chicopee Police Association is collecting donations with the sale of hockey pucks sporting Officer Wilkes’ badge number and a window decal featuring a green Shrek ogre, which holds special meaning for Wilkes.

“When the movie first came out, a lot of the kids, Mark works in Wilimansett, down by the Boys and Girls Club, a lot of the kids saw him, he’s a big friendly guy, so they started calling him Shrek and he embraced it and that’s what he kept,” said Chicopee Police Officer Travis Odiorne.

Local businesses also stepping in to help, including Leadfoot Brewing, where a fundraiser is being held Friday night to support Officer Wilkes.

“We heard about the officer’s condition like a week ago and we wanted to do something…One of my employees is a firefighter, part-time working here, and he suggested we reach out,” said Patrick Randall, owner of Leadfoot Brewing.

Folks at the brewery told Western Mass News that it’s important to them to support the people that keep Chicopee safe

“These guys are out here doing things for us all the time and we don’t really even think about what they’re doing, so to me, it’s important to show our support for those people because they do so much for us,” Randall noted.

“He really appreciates all your support and prayers and I do too, believe me,” Joan Wilkes said.

For anyone interested in attending, the fundriser at Leadfoot Brewing is taking place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are concerns about a deadly fungal disease that is rapidly spreading across the country...
Superbug Candida auris found in Massachusetts and more than half of U.S. states
Support pouring in for Connecticut teacher hurt in Greenfield crash
Support pouring in for Connecticut teacher hurt in Greenfield crash
Ricky Brown
Suspect arrested in 2022 murder on Longhill Street in Springfield
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
What are the odds of finding a nearly 100-year-old object inside of your home? That is exactly...
Chicopee man finds vintage bottle behind wall during home refurbishment

Latest News

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Man dead following shooting on Belmont Ave. in Springfield
A man and woman are behind bars, charged with murder after a man was shot and killed on Belmont...
Family of victim of deadly Springfield shooting speaks out
MGM Springfield
MGM bringing slate of nationally-known acts to Springfield
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno
Sarno on ballot seeking seventh term as Springfield’s mayor