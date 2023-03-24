The Gray House hosts annual Spaghetti Supper fundraiser in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Gray House hosted their 32nd annual Spaghetti Supper in Springfield on Thursday evening.

All proceeds from the event help the gray house provide food, youth programming and adult educational services to those living in poverty throughout the greater Springfield community.

Kristen McClintock, executive director of the Gray House, expressed excitement towards this year’s outcome.

“This event is actually our biggest fundraiser of the year, and it accounts for nearly 10 percent of our annual revenue so it’s really important for us that we can continue to meet the needs of our neighbors and serve the community,” said McClintock.

She added that it was packed house, with around 500 people attending the event.

The dinner took place at the Greek Cultural Center in Springfield.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.