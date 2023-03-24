Holyoke residents on Main and James St. evacuated due to suspicious package

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Late Thursday night, Holyoke Fire crews responded to the area of Main and James St. for a suspicious package.

Out of caution the neighboring residents were evacuated until it was determined what was in the package.

Mass State Police determined the package was safe and residents were allowed to return back to their homes just after midnight.

