Man dead following shooting on Belmont Ave. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a shooting earlier this week in Springfield.

Springfield Police responded to Belmont Avenue Monday afternoon for reports of a gunshot victim.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, they received the call just after 4 p.m. for a gunshot victim on the 0-100 block of Belmont Avenue.

Walsh said that the adult male victim was transported to Baystate Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The case is under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit, in conjunction with the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

Western Mass News will contine to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

