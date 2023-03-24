MGM bringing slate of nationally-known acts to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Spring is here and the temperatures are starting to warm up and if you look at recent announcements from MGM Springfield, so is their entertainment line-up.

“We’ve had some huge announcements over the last couple of weeks or so,” said Beth Ward with MGM Springfield. Some household names will be making their way to the City of Homes in the coming weeks.

MGM Springfield announced that nationally known comedians Kevin Hart, Bill Burr, Amy Poehler, and Tina Fey, as well as legendary musician Santana, will all be playing the MassMutual Center between April and August of this year.

“Some are returning, but some have never been to Springfield before, so it’s a really good get for MGM, but also for the community,” Ward explained.

Ward said the recent announcements, paired with packed Thunderbirds games, should create a positive economic impact on the casino and surrounding businesses.

“It also means so much to the city of Springfield. There are so many fabulous bars and restaurants all throughout the city. When the downtown is full, that’s not just a great thing for MGM, but also for the city of Springfield,” Ward added.

Ward also told Western Mass News that the casino is not done just yet. They said we should be on the lookout for future acts on MGM Springfield’s property, which includes Roar Comedy Club, as well as the MassMutual Center and Springfield Symphony Hall.

“We also have a couple of announcements we’re going to make soon that I wish I could share with you, but it’s all really great stuff,” Ward said.

