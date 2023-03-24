Private plane on which woman was killed did not experience turbulence

NTSB: Plane diverted to Bradley International Airport, passenger dies from severe turbulence
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A new report said that a private plane on which a woman was fatally injured and made emergency landing at Bradley International Airport earlier this month did not experience turbulence.

Dana Hyde, 55, of Maryland, was hurt on a Bombardier Challenger 300 on March 3.

An in-flight disturbance forced the pilots, whom were headed from Keene, NH to Leesburg, VA, to divert to Windsor Locks, CT.

According to the newly updated National Transportation Safety Board Report, the plane was not damaged, an no one else aboard was hurt.

However, the NTSB reported that the pilots aborted a first takeoff attempt after conflicting information showed up on their flight displays.

A check by one of the pilots did not show any damage.

When the plane taxied for a second takeoff attempt, the NTSB said the pilots observed a cautionary message about a rudder limiter fault. However, given that it was just cautionary and not a warning, the flight continued and autopilot was turned on.

Once in the air at 6,000 feet, the plane experienced a “rapid pitch event.” At that point, autopilot was turned off and the pilots assumed manual control.

Shortly after the in-flight upset, the flight crew were alerted by a passenger that another passenger had been injured.

Once the pilots diverted the plane and landed it at Bradley, paramedics transported Hyde to a hospital where she died.

The airplane was retained for further examination, the NTSB said.

Take a look at the NTSB’s report below:

NTSB: Plane diverted to Bradley International Airport, passenger dies from severe turbulence
State police identify woman killed during severe turbulence

