Students protest after Paulo Freire Justice Charter School decides to close their doors

CHICOPEE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Students at Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School expressed their frustration with their staff and administration after plans to permanently close their doors at the end of the school year.

A decision students said has impacted their learning environment.

Students at the charter school said they hoped conditions at the school will improve during the last three months of the school year.

Friday’s protest came two months after the board of trustees of the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School voted to surrender its charter at the end of the school year in June.

Western Mass News spoke with students who explained their learning environment has been compromised since the school announced its closure back in January.

“You can’t expect us to stay in a classroom where there is no teacher and we are not being taught,” said Natalie Sarroyo. “We are trying to advocate for ourselves, and they are not allowing us to. It’s not fair.”

Sarroyo and other students said they have not received any report cards this year and many of their classes have been understaffed.

They also told us without these report cards, it has become difficult for seniors to apply to colleges.

Western Mass News reached out to the charter school for comment, but we have not heard back at this time.

