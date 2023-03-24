Town by Town: SICS win state championship, Home and Garden show, local business grants

By Raegan Loughrey, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Photojournalist: Erik Rosario
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Springfield, West Springfield, and South Hadley.

Big congrats to the Springfield International Charter School girls’ basketball team on winning the state division 5 championship.

Mayor Domenic Sarno welcomed the team at city hall to celebrate and congratulate them on their victory, calling it a tremendous achievement, acknowledging that it was the first time in the programs’ history that they were able to clench the state title.

The western Mass. Home and Garden show returned to the Big E fairgrounds in West Springfield.

Guests can expect products and services for all their building, remodeling, decorating and garden needs. Event admission is $10 for adults, free for children 12 and under, and $5 for parking.

The exposition will run through the 26th.

The town of South Hadley is offering up to $10,000 in grants to local businesses and commercial property-owners for façade improvements. Priority locations for funding are along major roadways including routes 33, 47, 116 and 202.

Applications are due April 24, 2023. Eligible projects will be funded first come first serve.

