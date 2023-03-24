Town by Town: Square One expands, ‘Prem Community Blessing Box’, historical art exhibit

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking you to Springfield, Chicopee, and Agawam.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno joined with president and CEO of Square One for a major announcement from Square One about their plans to expand access to high-quality early learning and care.

The announcement was held at 947 Main Street in Springfield, which is the former location, where Square One once stood prior to the 2011 tornado.

Mayor Sarno said, “I am so appreciative of Square One’s continued and dedicated efforts to provide an outstanding, caring, safe, nurturing, and educational environment for our children and their families.

A resident opened a pantry blessing box today for community members in Chicopee.

The box is called the “Prem Community Blessing Box,” which stands for please remember everyone matters.

The anonymous neighbor asked that people leave and take what they need.

Guidelines are listed on the box; asking that no open or expired food, no medicine, alcohol, or cleaning products.

The box is located on Chicopee Street, across from the business “Interstate Custom Kitchen.”

Cooper’s Commons will be hosting a historical art exhibit featuring notable historic buildings, churches and sites in Agawam and Feeding Hills.

An opening reception will be held Saturday, March 25th from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The art will be displayed on two floors of the building at 159 Main Street.

There will be a raffle for gifts from Cooper’s with donations of non-perishable food items purchased for $5 each.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.