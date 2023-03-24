A Weak Storm to Bring Rain and a Wintry Mix Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Dry, brisk and seasonable across western Mass today with highs back to the 40s to low 50s. High pressure will continue to keep our weather dry as it builds to our north tonight and we will keep a northerly breeze overnight.

We’ve seen high clouds around throughout the day and that trend continues tonight. Temperatures may dip into the 20s if clouds can thin out. Overall, clouds will increase through sunrise Saturday with early morning temperatures hovering around 30.

For anyone interested in the Northern Lights forecast, sadly the solar storm has weakened quite a bit since Thursday night, meaning they likely will not be visible in our area.

Strong low pressure lifts northward into the Great Lakes Saturday, bringing a warm front into southern New England. Wet weather should get going around mid to late morning and should begin as snow, but it’s brief as a change to sleet and rain is expected. Snow totals will be an inch or less in the hills and roads remain wet. High elevations in the Berkshires may stay cold enough for occasional freezing rain, but any icing looks minor. Highs range from slightly above freezing in the hills to near 40 in the valley with an easterly breeze. Overall, this storm is a low impact event for our area.

A secondary coastal low forms Saturday night along the south coast and quickly strengthens and moves toward Maine by Sunday morning. Any rain and mixing will taper off Saturday night and gusty breezes develop out of the west with some gusts topping 30-40mph across western Mass. Temperatures return to the 50s Sunday afternoon, but breezes will make it feel a bit chilly.

High pressure builds for Monday, bringing sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures. Dry weather should last through a good chunk of Tuesday, but another approaching system may bring back rain and/or a wintry mix Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

