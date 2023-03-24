West Springfield artist using murals to brighten local neighborhoods

A local artist is brightening up neighborhoods across western Massachusetts.
By Libby James and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local artist is brightening up neighborhoods across western Massachusetts.

“Anything that makes people happy to see, it doesn’t have to have a political message, just bright colors and feel good,” said John Matlock.

Matlock has been involved with art his whole life, having grown up with a father who was a successful oil painter. The West Springfield artist started small, then eventually moved to a larger-scale and dove into the world of murals. Now, his art all over western Massachusetts.

“Eight alone in West Springfield. I have one up at Yankee Candle in South Deerfield, actually two, one in Agawam at the Jumpstart Preschool. That was last fall, so it’s been in the local area and I’m in the works right now with a few other towns for some possibilities,” Matlock added.

Western Mass News stopped by one of his murals in West Springfield, on the building next to the Alice Corson playground.

“So far, in square footage, this is the biggest one. I haven’t done anything much higher...This is 15 feet. maybe 14 feet,” Matlock explained.

This mural took him the full month of May and part of June. He told us May through October is the ideal time to paint, which is when the weather conditions are most reliable. When using latex exterior paint, he said it can get tacky if it is too humid or will peel off the wall if it is too cold. With his designs, he tends to lean towards colorful nature backgrounds

“I love nature, I clean environmental kind of message, and I also wanted to do something bright and bold and colorful,” Matlock said.

He said one of his favorite parts about creating murals are the positive responses when finished.

“I hope that they enjoy it, something that they come back and say ‘Wow, that’s kinda cool. I saw him painting it that time,’” Matlock said.

You can CLICK HERE for more information on Matlock’s murals.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

