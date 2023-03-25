Cooper’s Commons features a historical art exhibit in Agawam

AGAWAM, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Cooper’s commons presents a historical art exhibit that showed off historic buildings, churches, and other local sites in Agawam.

The artwork included recreation of various historical sites around the area like the Old Trolley Station in Feeding Hills, the Agawam Woolen Mills and the Captain Leonard House.

Western Mass News spoke to Joyce Belliveau, a member of the Agawam community artists and artisans about her own exhibit included in the show.

“Back in 1984, a monkey escaped from the river ride at Riverside Park,” said Belliveau. “He fell into the water and instead of swimming back to the island, he swam off into the mainland and my parents found him in the rafters of their garage in Suffield, CT. I dug around for this newspaper article that we had, and I went online and tried to find articles and photographs of the river ride and so I did a watercolor on it.”

The Agawam community artists and artisans hosted the event from 12 to 3 p.m.

The art exhibit can be viewed at Cooper’s Commons Building anytime during their business hours.

