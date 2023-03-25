Crews in Orange searching Tully Mountain for lost hiker

(WCAX)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ORANGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Orange responded to Tully Mountain late Saturday morning for reports of a lost hiker.

According to the Orange Fire Department, both on- and off-duty crews, as well as call force personnel, are working to locate the lost hiker using their UTV and ground crews.

There has been no word on how long the hiker has been lost or where they were hiking on the mountain.

Stay tuned to Western Mass News on air and online as we continue to bring you the latest developments as soon as they enter our newsroom.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

