Enfield Police seek the public’s help in finding a larceny suspect

ENFIELD, CT. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police search for a larceny suspect in Enfield.

According to the Enfield Police Department, the suspect was involved in a recent larceny in several locations in Enfield, Suffield, and western Mass.

If you or anyone has any information on the suspect, you are asked to contact Officer Tynan at 860-763-6400 ext. 1450.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.