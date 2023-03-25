Enfield Police seek the public’s help in finding a larceny suspect
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENFIELD, CT. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police search for a larceny suspect in Enfield.
According to the Enfield Police Department, the suspect was involved in a recent larceny in several locations in Enfield, Suffield, and western Mass.
If you or anyone has any information on the suspect, you are asked to contact Officer Tynan at 860-763-6400 ext. 1450.
