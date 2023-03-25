Local businesses host fundraiser to support Chicopee Officer Wilkes

Local businesses stepped in and held a fundraiser to support Chicopee Officer Wilkes on Friday evening.
By Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann, Joe Chaisson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Local businesses stepped in and held a fundraiser to support Chicopee Officer Wilkes on Friday evening.

Western Mass News spoke with Todd Philbrick of Leadfoot Brewing, and Chris Galindo of the Holyoke Police Department to explain how the fundraiser came to be.

“Leadfoot is a Chicopee business, and we always want to support the Chicopee Police,” said Philbrick. “So, we went to the police to see if we could help them out any way we could, and we came up with a fundraiser event. The turnout has been great, absolutely great.”

A portion of the proceeds from Friday night’s fundraiser will go towards Wilkes’ recovery.

We continue to wish Officer Wilkes a speedy recovery.

