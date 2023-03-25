Portion of Montgomery St. in Chicopee closed due to serious car accident

Chicopee Police generic
Chicopee Police generic(Western Mass News photo)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Montgomery Street in Chicopee is closed Saturday morning following a car accident.

According to Chicopee Police officials, Montgomery Street is closed from Dale Street to Simard Drive due to a “serious motor vehicle crash.”

Police said that they are unsure how long the road closure will last, but they are asking drivers to seek alternative routes at this time.

Stay tuned to Western Mass News on air and online as we continue to bring you the latest developments as soon as they enter our newsroom.

