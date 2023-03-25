Portion of Montgomery St. in Chicopee closed due to serious car accident

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Montgomery Street in Chicopee is closed Saturday morning following a car accident.

According to Chicopee Police officials, Montgomery Street is closed from Dale Street to Simard Drive due to a “serious motor vehicle crash.”

Police said that they are unsure how long the road closure will last, but they are asking drivers to seek alternative routes at this time.

