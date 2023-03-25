Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth announce plans to divorce after nearly 12 years of marriage

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth announced they are divorcing.
Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth announced they are divorcing.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Reese Witherspoon and her husband say they are divorcing after nearly 12 years of marriage.

The actor-producer and her husband, Hollywood agent Jim Toth, announced their breakup Friday in a joint statement on Instagram. Their wedding anniversary is Sunday.

“It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the post said. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

Witherspoon and Toth have one son together and they said he remains their biggest priority, asking for privacy.

The statement’s authenticity was confirmed by a Witherspoon representative. No records of a divorce filing could be found in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Witherspoon was previously married to actor Ryan Phillippe, with whom she has two children.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGM Springfield
MGM bringing slate of nationally-known acts to Springfield
Montgomery Street accident in Chicopee 032523
Passenger killed after car strikes home on Montgomery St. in Chicopee
The wife of a Springfield murder victim is speaking out as one of the suspects appeared in...
Family of victim of deadly Springfield shooting speaks out
(MGN graphic)
2 suspects arrested in connection with deadly Springfield shooting
One person is dead following a shooting earlier this week in Springfield.
Man dead following shooting on Belmont Ave. in Springfield

Latest News

Montgomery Street accident in Chicopee 032523
Passenger killed after car strikes home on Montgomery St. in Chicopee
Nursing home goes extra mile to keep family together for woman’s 100th birthday
U.S. President Joe Biden and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau embrace following a joint...
Canada pledges Great Lakes funding after Trudeau-Biden talks
Residents were urged to avoid the area of the factory about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
Officials: 2 dead, 5 missing in Pennsylvania chocolate factory explosion
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Mississippi tornadoes kill 23