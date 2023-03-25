Springfield Police search for a missing teenager
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seeks the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.
Officials confirmed 15-year-old Jaidalis Zayas ran away on March 13.
If anyone has any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call the Youth Aide Bureau at 413-787-6360 or the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6300.
