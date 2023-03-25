Springfield woman pleads guilty to stealing over $20K in social security benefits

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield woman pled guilty to stealing social security benefits back in 2014 on Friday.

According to U.S Attorney Rachael Rollins, 41-year-old Hilda Griffin, pleaded guilty to one count of false representations to the Social Security Administration.

Griffin served as the representative payee for three individuals who were receiving social security benefits.

Officials confirmed Griffin failed to disclose that the individuals stopped living with her in October 2014, and she continued to receive benefits on the individuals’ behalf through December 2014.

In total, Griffin stole more than $26,970 in benefits intended for the three individuals.

Her sentencing is scheduled for June 30, 2023.

