Thomas J. O’Connor Center hosts annual kitten shower in Springfield

By Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa, Morgan Briggs and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center had their annual kitten shower in Springfield.

On Saturday morning, the event helped support the upcoming kitten season and took place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Western Mass News spoke with Lori Swanson, Executive Director at T.J.O and expressed how important this event is for their animals.

“TJO for the last ten or so years, every year we’ve done a kitten shower,” said Swanson. “It’s been interesting because this year we’ve had kittens year-round and so this makes this event that much more important.”

Swanson said the turnout of people and donations went above and beyond what they’ve done in the past years.

All proceeds and donations from this event will help hundreds of kittens.

