Three County Fair food drive helps communities in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Three County Fair hosted a food drive in Northampton on Saturday morning.

Individuals and organizations delivered non-perishable food and toiletries, which will be given to local food pantries.

Gerry Devine, Director at the Fair Grounds spoke to Western Mass News about the food drive and how helpful it’s been for the community.

“This is the fourth year we’ve had a food drive going on,” said Devine. “We’ve been very successful, and it’s grown every year and we’re very happy to provide this for the community. Last year, and we’ve probably got more food collected this year than we did last year - we were able to accumulate meals for 1,800 people.”

Each vehicle that donated received a pair of tickets to the 2023 Three County Fair, which will start on September 1.

The Three County Fair hosted the food drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

