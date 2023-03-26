2 Baton Rouge officers die in helicopter crash

A crashed helicopter reportedly belongs to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
A crashed helicopter reportedly belongs to the Baton Rouge Police Department.(wafb)
By WAFB staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Two Baton Rouge police officers were killed after a helicopter crashed in West Baton Rouge early Sunday morning.

WAFB reports helicopter belongs to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Officials say the wreckage was located in a cane field along N. Winterville Rd., off Highway 190 near Port Allen.

The coroner’s office was called to the scene around 11 a.m.

Sources told WAFB that the helicopter had been sent to assist with a pursuit around 2 a.m. Sunday but never returned.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the helicopter was a Robinson R-44 helicopter and went down around 3 a.m.

It appears no one was aware that the chopper had gone down for many hours.

A search was eventually launched, and the wreckage was found hours later.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will launch an investigation.

The Baton Rouge Police Department has not released the names of the officers.

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released a statement about the incident:

“On behalf of the City of Baton Rouge, I extend my deepest condolences to the families and colleagues of the BRPD officers who tragically lost their lives today in a helicopter crash.

These officers served our community with distinction and bravery, and we will forever be grateful for their service and sacrifice.

We are working closely with the Baton Rouge Police Department to offer support for their investigation into the cause of this tragedy and to provide support to the families and colleagues of the fallen officers.

We ask the community keep the families of the fallen officers in their thoughts and prayers, and we express our heartfelt gratitude to all of the first responder agencies who have been working tirelessly to support our city during this difficult time.”

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

