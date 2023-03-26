Annual Swish Night helps grant wishes of local children

LONGMEADOW, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The community gathered for the 10th annual Swish Night, benefitting Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The event brought people together at the Longmeadow Country Club to take in the NCAA basketball tournament for a good cause on Saturday evening.

When 15-year-old Lila Keegan was little, she had cancer, a disease that’s crazy for anyone at any age.

She wanted to go on a Disney cruise, a wish granted by the Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island, an organization that grants the wishes of kids with chronic illnesses.

“It was amazing,” said Keegan. “Make-A-Wish grants kids wishes like if they want to go on a vacation or go somewhere.”

She explained why wish granting is special.

“If you have a hard time, you’re looking forward to going on vacation, it makes you happy it makes you feel good,” added Keegan.

The community had the chance to help grant more wishes for local kids at the organization’s annual Swish Night, an event Western Mass News is a proud media partner of. People took part in an auction, fund-a-wish, a chance to bid on a donation to help grant wishes, watch basketball and more, the event was emceed by our own Chris Pisano.

“This time of year, it’s hard-to-get people off their couches who are watching the NCAA tournament, so we combined watching the tournament and doing something good for our children,” said Holleran.

Sean Holleran is the CEO of Make-A-Wish Massachusetts Rhode Island, he said they hoped to raise $200,000 to grant over 20 wishes. But with the community’s support, they were able to meet the goal before the first basket.

“We get to grant life changing wishes to children and families who have critical illnesses at time where they may feel alone there’s uncertainty in their lives and we get to tell then there’s an entire community that’s wrapping them in a big hug tonight with our live auction and other packages we’re hoping to exceed our fundraising goal.”

For anyone interested in taking part in the organizations, Holleran said people can volunteer, attend an event, or donate. CLICK HERE

