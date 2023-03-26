GoFundMe set up for homeowner injured after car hits house on Montgomery St.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A GoFundMe has been set up for one Chicopee resident after a car struck his home on Montgomery Street early Saturday morning.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, a driver and three passengers aged 13 to 19 years old were evading police following a traffic stop on Broadway Street in Chicopee when the car crashed into the Montgomery Street residence.

Officials added that one of the house’s occupants was inside the room in which the car crashed through. That resident was taken to the hospital for treatment. All other occupants of the house were able to exit safely.

Friends of the injured homeowner have established a GoFundMe page to raise money to assist the resident with his hospital costs as he recovers. If you would like to donate to this cause, you may do so here.

Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest updates as soon as they enter our newsroom.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.