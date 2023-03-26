GoFundMe set up for homeowner injured after car hits house on Montgomery St.

Montgomery Street accident in Chicopee 032523
Montgomery Street accident in Chicopee 032523(Western Mass News photo)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A GoFundMe has been set up for one Chicopee resident after a car struck his home on Montgomery Street early Saturday morning.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, a driver and three passengers aged 13 to 19 years old were evading police following a traffic stop on Broadway Street in Chicopee when the car crashed into the Montgomery Street residence.

Officials added that one of the house’s occupants was inside the room in which the car crashed through. That resident was taken to the hospital for treatment. All other occupants of the house were able to exit safely.

Friends of the injured homeowner have established a GoFundMe page to raise money to assist the resident with his hospital costs as he recovers. If you would like to donate to this cause, you may do so here.

Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest updates as soon as they enter our newsroom.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Street accident in Chicopee 032523
Passenger killed after car strikes home on Montgomery Street in Chicopee
MGM Springfield
MGM bringing slate of nationally-known acts to Springfield
Crews locate hiker lost on Tully Mountain in Orange
The wife of a Springfield murder victim is speaking out as one of the suspects appeared in...
Family of victim of deadly Springfield shooting speaks out
Local businesses stepped in and held a fundraiser to support Chicopee Officer Wilkes on Friday...
Local businesses host fundraiser to support Chicopee Officer Wilkes

Latest News

GA0326
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Mar. 26
The community gathered for the 10th annual Swish Night, benefitting Make-A-Wish Massachusetts...
Annual Swish Night helps grant wishes of local children
Monson Police arrest a Springfield man for multiple drug-related offenses on Friday.
Springfield man arrested, drugs seized following investigation in Monson
The Three County Fair hosted a food drive in Northampton on Saturday morning.
Three County Fair food drive helps communities in Northampton