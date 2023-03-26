Homeowners searching for deals amid inflation at Original Western Mass. Home Show

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Hundreds of vendors gathered at the Big E fairgrounds for the Original Western Mass. Home Show held this weekend.

With the price of home goods and services on the rise, Western Mass News stopped by the convention to see how the show is helping people to improve their homes for the best bargain.

“Cards, gift bags, we’ve got something for everyone,” said Jill Connors of Hustle & Heart. “Mugs, wine glasses, coasters – you name it, we got it.”

Vendors at the home and garden show displayed the goods and services they can provide to make someone’s house into a home.

However, all of this comes at a price. With inflation, the prices of home goods have seen their fair share of price hikes. The latest numbers from the Consumer Price Index show that regular household appliance prices are up 8.5% on the year. Furniture and bedding have seen a 17% rise in the past year, and bedroom furniture is up nearly 14% since 2022.

Sarah Montalto of Springfield was just one of hundreds getting some home shopping done at the home and gardens show on Sunday.

“I’m here for plants and for gardening tips,” she told us. “I’m just kind of puttering around. It’s my first time doing this.”

Montalto added that this a great opportunity for her to price shop items to spruce up her home.

“I’m always looking for a good bargain and some advice,” she said. “I’m looking for outdoor patio furniture, maybe.”

Executive Director of the Home Builders and Remodelers Association Andrew Crane told Western Mass News that some of the vendors are even offering one-time deals for those who buy at the event.

“Some people have show specials, but the real benefit of a show like this is to meet the person that you may or may not be hiring,” he said. “It’s always good to know the personality behind the phone call.”

Crane added that the show also gives buyers a good opportunity to try before they buy and get an idea of the best quality items for the lowest possible prices.

“A lot of products, there’s different levels of quality and pricing,” he said. “You get a chance to see it, touch it, and find out more about it.”

