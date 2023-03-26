Springfield man arrested, drugs seized following investigation in Monson

MONSON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Monson Police arrest a Springfield man for multiple drug-related offenses on Friday.

According to the Monson Police Department, officers arrested 18-year-old Jaydin T. Anderson from Springfield.

Officials confirmed Anderson faces several charges that include:

-Distribution of crack cocaine.

-Trafficking in cocaine (18 to 36 grams).

-Possession with the intent to distribute class A heroin.

Authorities said investigating officers seized a total of 20.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 90 bags of suspected heroin, $1,334 in cash, a scale and packaging materials.

Anderson is currently being held on bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Palmer District Court on Monday, March 27.

