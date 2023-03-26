Springfield man arrested, drugs seized following investigation in Monson

Monson Police arrest a Springfield man for multiple drug-related offenses on Friday.
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONSON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Monson Police arrest a Springfield man for multiple drug-related offenses on Friday.

According to the Monson Police Department, officers arrested 18-year-old Jaydin T. Anderson from Springfield.

Officials confirmed Anderson faces several charges that include:

-Distribution of crack cocaine.

-Trafficking in cocaine (18 to 36 grams).

-Possession with the intent to distribute class A heroin.

Authorities said investigating officers seized a total of 20.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 90 bags of suspected heroin, $1,334 in cash, a scale and packaging materials.

Anderson is currently being held on bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Palmer District Court on Monday, March 27.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Street accident in Chicopee 032523
Passenger killed after car strikes home on Montgomery Street in Chicopee
MGM Springfield
MGM bringing slate of nationally-known acts to Springfield
The wife of a Springfield murder victim is speaking out as one of the suspects appeared in...
Family of victim of deadly Springfield shooting speaks out
(MGN graphic)
2 suspects arrested in connection with deadly Springfield shooting
Local businesses stepped in and held a fundraiser to support Chicopee Officer Wilkes on Friday...
Local businesses host fundraiser to support Chicopee Officer Wilkes

Latest News

The Three County Fair hosted a food drive in Northampton on Saturday morning.
Three County Fair food drive helps communities in Northampton
Cooper’s commons presents a historical art exhibit that showed off historic buildings,...
Cooper’s Commons features a historical art exhibit in Agawam
The Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center had their annual kitten shower in...
Thomas J. O’Connor Center hosts annual kitten shower in Springfield
Montgomery Street accident in Chicopee 032523
Passenger killed after car strikes home on Montgomery Street in Chicopee