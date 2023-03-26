Sunshine to Start Monday, then Showers move through in the Evening

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Sunday morning began rather mild and foggy, especially in the valley, but quickly the fog and overcast skies gave way to lots of sunshine during the day with highs in the upper 50′s. Breezes have been coming in out of the WNW at around 10-20 mph with occasional gusts up to 30. Sunday night will feature completely clear skies, calming winds, and lows dropping down into the lower 30′s.

Monday will begin with mainly sunny skies, but over the course of the day, cloud cover will be on the increase. Low pressure will pass to our south Monday evening, bringing in some showers Monday evening into the overnight. We could see a changeover to snow in the hills, but the valley is likely to remain rain. Snow will have a very hard time sticking in the hills however, because temperatures at the surface will in the upper 30′s to near 40 during the overnight. Highs during the day on Monday are expected to reach the lower 50′s. If we see any accumulation, mainly on grassy surfaces, and perhaps a few scattered coatings, to 2 inches on the high end, in those highest elevations. Tuesday turns mainly dry, with a few flurries lingering in the early morning, highs will reach the upper 40′s.

Wednesday and Thursday are also looking dry, running at about seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 40′s to near 50. We are watching a system coming in for Friday into Saturday, which looks to bring in some mild temperatures and a soaking rain. Right now, a low pressure system looks to track to our north, and a warm front will swing through, allowing for western mass to be on the warmer side of this storm. Temperatures could soar up to the upper 50′s to even near 60, with a strong breeze coming in out of the SW. Saturday night into Sunday, a cold front swings through to dry us out, and drop temperatures down into the lower 50′s for Sunday. A lingering shower is possible on Sunday, but otherwise we should remain mostly cloudy.

In the long term, early next week is trending warm as some models have temperatures trending in the upper 50′s to mid 60′s possible.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.