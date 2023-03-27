1 killed, after pedestrian struck by car in Hatfield

By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT
HATFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Hatfield crews responded to a fatal accident of a pedestrian struck by a car in Hatfield.

According to Hatfield Fire Chief Robert Flaherty, the incident occurred around 12: 11 a.m. on Great Neponset Road and Valley Street.

Officials confirmed that when crews responded to the incident at the location, CPR was in progress and the one was transported to a local hospital. But, died due to the extent of his injuries.

Western Mass News will continue to provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

