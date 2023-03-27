Actor Jim O’Heir to attend Thunderbirds Pucks and Recreation Night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Actor Jim O’Heir, known for his role as Garry Gergich in the television show Parks and Recreation, will attend the Springfield Thunderbirds game on April 15th against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

The Springfield Thunderbirds announced Monday that O’Heir will be at the Pucks and Recreation Night as part of the team’s Fan Appreciation Weekend.

The team is offering special VIP Meet and Greet packages for the event, which are available now on their website. O’Heir said he will be sign things, take pictures, and “basically just hang out with greatest AHL fans in the world.”

The actor, ever in character, even admitted that, “Springfield beats Muncy [Indiana] every time.”

The team also teased a possible appearance of the beloved miniature horse Li’l Sebastian, saying, “and we hear a certain miniature horse may be in attendance, too….”

That game will kick off on April 15th at 7:05 p.m.

