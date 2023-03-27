AMR to permanently close Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After nearly three years and over 400,000 tests, the COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall will close for good this weekend.

Officials with AMR said that the ‘Stop the Spread’ site, which opened on August 29, 2020, will close on Saturday, April 1. Daily testing will remain available through Friday, March 31.

“...With Governor Healey announcing an end date to the state’s COVID-19 Public Health Emergency on May 11th, and with at-home testing kits readily available and an ample supply of the vaccine and booster shots accessible for everyone, the need for AMR’s testing site at the Eastfield Mall is no longer necessary and we can begin the process of phasing out this operation. Again, I cannot thank AMR enough for their herculean efforts working with my administration to keep everyone informed and as safe as possible,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno in a statement.

Since opening and as of Monday, AMR wokers have adminisitered 455,031 tests with 60,870 of those coming back positive for COVID-19. The highest one-day total for number of tests administered was 3,279 tests on January 2, 2022. AMR added that more than 225,000 of the total tests were administered to Springfield residents.

Despite the site closing, health officials are still urging people to be vigilant for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said in a statement:

“Again, this virus is here to stay and will be part of our new norm...It is important for everyone that is eligible to get your vaccine and booster shot to help mitigate the effects of the virus, and although it may seem simple, practice good hygiene by washing your hands often. Consult with your doctor and physician to determine what health practices are best for you, as the pandemic not only challenged us physically but mentally too. It is important to care for one’s mental health, especially for our youth and senior populations too.”

The city continues to offer vaccinations in Springfield neighborhoods with low vaccination rates, in partnership with AMR. The city will also continue home test kit distribution on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the department’s office at 311 State Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

