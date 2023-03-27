Annual luncheon honors Polish-American award winner in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday morning, the Kosciuszko Foundation hosted their annual awards luncheon in South Hadley.

The luncheon honored Carolyn Czaja Topor with the 2023 distinguished Polish American award.

Scholarships and grants were also given to students involved within the organization.

Western Mass News spoke with Carolyn about winning the distinguished Polish American award and how much it meant to her.

“I am deeply honored,” said Topor. “I’ve spent the last 25 years being the president of this organization, so it means a great deal to me that the people that have enthusiastically supported me are here today honoring me and it’s awe-inspiring.”

The Kosciuszko Foundation has eight chapters throughout the U.S. and their main goal is to promote polish culture.

The event took place at Mount Holyoke College from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

