Belchertown man arrested following armed robbery attempt in Three Rivers

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has been arrested after attempting an armed robbery at the County Corner Citgo in the Three Rivers section of Palmer Monday afternoon.

According to Palmer Police Lieutenant Erin Sullivan, they received the call around 3:39 p.m. that a male party was attempting to rob the Citgo. Officers arrived on scene within two minutes of receiving the call and begun a search for the suspect, issuing a BOLO for the suspect’s vehicle to surrounding communities.

Police said that around 4:41 p.m., the vehicle was seen getting of I-90 in Ludlow and the suspect was then taken into custody by Massachusetts State Police.

The suspect, 45-year-old David Gow of Belchertown, is being held without the right to bail and will be arraigned in Palmer District Court on Tuesday for armed assault with the intent to rob and assault with a dangerous weapon (knife).

