LIVE: Biden hosts SBA Women’s Business Summit event

Biden is hosting the SBA Women’s Business Summit in the East Room of the White House. (CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is hosting a White House event Monday recognizing the U.S. Small Business Administration Women’s Business Summit.

Biden is announcing new resources to support women who own small businesses, including an expansion of the Women Business Centers network, the administration said in a news release.

According to the SBA, its Office of Women’s Business Ownership and the National Women’s Business Council are holding panels, fireside chats, and “Ask an Expert” workshops as part of the multi-day summit.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monson Police arrest a Springfield man for multiple drug-related offenses on Friday.
Springfield man arrested, drugs seized following investigation in Monson
One person has died after a car crash into a house on Montgomery Street in Chicopee.
Passenger killed after car strikes home on Montgomery Street in Chicopee
A GoFundMe has been set up for one Chicopee resident after a car struck his home on Montgomery...
GoFundMe set up for homeowner injured after car hits house on Montgomery Street
Officials: teen struck, killed by truck in Hatfield cornfield
Officials: teen struck, killed by truck in Hatfield cornfield
MGM Springfield
MGM bringing slate of nationally-known acts to Springfield

Latest News

Officials give an update on the water condition after a weekend chemical spill.
Officials: No sign of contamination in Philadelphia water
After nearly three years and over 400,000 tests, the COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield...
AMR to permanently close Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site
The White House press secretary provided a statement from the president regarding the deadly...
White House gives statement on school shooting
Montgomery Street accident in Chicopee 032523
Chicopee official, resident express road safety concerns following deadly crash