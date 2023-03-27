Criminal justice expert breaks down details surrounding fatal Nashville shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is digging deeper into Monday’s horrific shooting at a grade school in Nashville, Tennessee.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Monday morning, a female shooter opened fire at the Covenant School, a private Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee. Half a dozen people were killed, including three 9-year-old children and three adults in their 60s.

Police described the suspect as a 28-year-old Nashville woman, who they believe was a former student of the school.

Western Mass News spoke with Creaig Dunton, a criminal justice professor at Western New England University, who said that female assailants are very rare.

“I think the thing most people will be mentioning is the fact that it is a female shooter, which is very rare,” Professor Dunton told us. “Quite often when it’s been a white male shooter, it raises questions about mental health and mental illness, which aren’t even always applicable. Taking this into account, it’s going to be very interesting to see what sort of intentions they give for motives.”

Recent data suggested that female active shooters are, in fact, very rare. According to the Violence Project, a national database that tracks mass shootings, only 4 of the 172 mass shootings on record had female assailants – a figure which does not include Monday’s incident.

Professor Dunton also told us that ‘expressive violence’ is often seen as the motive in shootings involving male suspects – a behavior he said is generally not as common in women.

