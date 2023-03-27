Getting Answers: young people targeted by scammers

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Scammers are always coming for your money, but now, they’re looking to empty the wallets of younger people. The Better Business Bureau released its 2022 scam tracker risk report this month and for the first time, the age group losing the most money is not those 65 years and older.

“Our studies show that scams that start on the internet and social media, text messaging are becoming more and more prevalent,” said Nancy Cahalen, president and CEO of BBB of Central New England According to the BBB’s 2022 ‘Scam Tracker Risk’ report, online purchase scams are the number one riskiest scam for the third year in a row and made up nearly one-third of all reported scams and approximately 75 percent of them resulted in a loss of money.

“The younger groups spend many more hours on the internet, so they are susceptible to these scam,” Cahalen explained.

Cahalen said while the types of scams remained similar to recent years, it’s the age groups being targeted that have shifted. According to last year’s reported scams to the BBB, the highest percentage of people that lost money when targeted by a scam were 35 to 54 years old. The group in second were 18 to 24 year olds and the age group with the lowest susceptibility to scams were those 65 and older. Cahalen said this could be caused by how much attention is aimed at the elderly population when it comes to warning them about becoming victims. “A lot of us have been targeting our educational programs to the seniors and it could be evidence that that is beginning to take hold and that they are more aware of the scams that they come across and would be less apt to fall for them,” Cahalen added.

Cahalen shared the stories of two women in western Massachusetts who were part of last year’s ‘Scam Tracker Risk’ report. Both of them fell into that new generation of scam victims.

Samantha was a victim of an employment scam. She was contacted by someone who claimed to be a recruiter offering a position working from home for Expedia. Samantha went through an interview and received an offer letter. It was when she asked for a contact for the human resource department after they requested her address, license, and bank information that she got no response and determined it was a scam.

Michelle fell victim to an online purchase scam. While trying to make a return on eBay, she was told by someone she thought was part of the company’s customer service to purchase gift cards at CVS that would then be used to process the refund. After buying $200 worth of cards and giving the person the information, the call was disconnected and her money was gone. Cahalen told Western Mass News that the amount of time people spend online is increasingly contributing to their risk of being exposed to scams.

“The 35 to 54-year-olds spend a lot of time online as well. They also have more money to lose than the 18-to-24 year olds…The younger folks are protected by the fact that they don’t have as much money to lose because they would lose it,” Cahalen said. The scams that Cahalen said the youngest age group is falling victim to include rental scams as many are moving out on their own for the first time, unfamiliar with the process, and scams involving fake checks.

“All of these stories are created around it and I don’t believe that the 18 to 24-year-olds have that much experience with real checks. I do a lot of online banking and peer-to-peer transactions. These checks they don’t have the knowledge of how that really works in the banking system…They get a check for a certain amount and they are asked to buy something with it and then why are some of that money back for some reason,” Cahalen noted. However, no matter your age, the BBB wanted to remind consumers to be careful with your money and always check twice before giving away personal information.

“One thing we know is that scammers don’t discriminate,” Cahalen said.

