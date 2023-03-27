Staying Raw, Damp Tuesday with Lingering Showers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Clouds moved in quickly this afternoon after a lovely, bright morning. Early sunshine helped bring temperatures into the 50s across western Mass.

Mild air exits this evening and rain moves in as low pressure passes to our south. Periods of rain continue tonight with higher elevations changing over to snow. Only minor accumulations around an inch or so are expected above 1000ft with roads possibly becoming slushy or partially snow-covered. Temperatures overnight only fall into the middle to upper 30s for most with those higher spots around freezing.

Clouds and showers linger Tuesday. A damp, raw morning on tap with scattered rain showers, drizzle and fog for most and some snow showers in the hills. Drier air gradually moves in for the afternoon, allowing for a few breaks of sun. Temperatures remain below normal with highs ending up in the 40s.

High pressure will give us a nice day Wednesday with good sunshine and light westerly breezes. Temperatures will get back to the lower and middle 50s for the valley. Clouds should increase late in the day as a strong cold front moves down from the northwest. A brief, but possibly heavy band of rain and snow showers moves through close to midnight or so. Low chance for snow to stick, but some coatings could occur if we change over quickly enough. Turning windy and cold behind the front, which should dry roads out fast-though some slippery spots are possible.

Thursday should be the coldest day of the week with early morning temperatures in the 20s with wind chills in the teens and low 20s. High pressure builds, giving us very dry air and full sunshine, but high temperatures only climb into the upper 30s to mid 40s and northwesterly wind gusts may reach 30mph.

A southwesterly flow returns Friday, which will help temperatures rebound back to normal in the afternoon. Clouds increase ahead our next storm system, which should start bringing rain Friday evening with a warm front. Turning breezy and milder Saturday ahead of an approaching cold front and temperatures may get into the 60s! However, we will see a good deal of clouds and another round of showers as the front moves through. Blustery and a bit cooler behind the front to end the weekend.

