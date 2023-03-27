Letters being sent to many MassHealth users to renew eligibility

(WGGB/WSHM) -- Starting this Saturday, there are big changes coming to the state’s healthcare program.

“A lot of people are asking what’s happening? What’s changing? Why do I have to do this? Why can’t it be like years past?” said State Senator John Velis.

On Saturday, April 1, changes are coming to MassHealth, the state’s Medicaid program. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government sent out money to states through the American Rescue Plan Act and other measures.

“Much of that money had strings attached and part of the strings attached in this regard was that you’re not going to kick anybody off your state version of the federal Medicaid program,” Velis added.

However, when the Consolidated Appropriations Act ends on March 31, those protections will also expire. Blue letters are being sent out to residents to reevaluate who is eligible for coverage. This process is done annually, but Velis called this year “unprecedented.”

“It is the first year that they’re looking at it since you’ve seen this influx of federal money where, in some instances, people’s incomes and what not kind of were inflated…It’s going to be messy, I think. I would be disingenuous if I didn’t say that,” Velis explained.

Velis told Western Mass News that MassHealth typically takes up 20-percent of the state’s budget. That would equal $11 billion based off Governor Maura Healey’s budget proposal earlier this month, so we asked how many people in the Bay State could be affected by this change.

“It’s really tough to say. It’s going to be a large number,” Velis noted.

The senator said it’s a rolling process, so make sure to keep an eye on your mailbox.

“If you get to, say, May 1 and you haven’t been notified, don’t assume that okay, you’re good to go, you are still eligible because this is going to be a year-long process,” Velis said.

Don’t hesitate to call your elected officials for help, including if there are language barriers or if you’ve recently moved. If you have additional questions, you can click here for more information.

