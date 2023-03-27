Main Street in Hampden reopen after school bus crashes into utility pole

HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police responded to a bus crash on Main Street in Hampden on Monday.

Investigators told Western Mass News that the call came in at 8:23 a.m. after a school bus went off the road and hit a utility pole.

Aboard the bus was the driver, a bus monitor, and two pre-school aged children. No injuries were reported and people on the bus were evaluated by EMS at the scene.

The road was closed, but has since reopened.

