Main Street in Hampden reopen after school bus crashes into utility pole

Police responded to a bus crash on Main Street in Hampden on Monday.
Police responded to a bus crash on Main Street in Hampden on Monday.(Western Mass News)
By Joe Chaisson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police responded to a bus crash on Main Street in Hampden on Monday.

Investigators told Western Mass News that the call came in at 8:23 a.m. after a school bus went off the road and hit a utility pole.

Aboard the bus was the driver, a bus monitor, and two pre-school aged children. No injuries were reported and people on the bus were evaluated by EMS at the scene.

The road was closed, but has since reopened.

