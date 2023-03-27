Mass. lawmaker reacts to deadly Nashville school shooting

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Local leaders are reacting to the shooting at a Nashville private school that left three children and three adults dead.

We spoke to State Representative Bud Williams who told us that it’s the same old song, just a different day. He is a vocal advocate against gun violence.

The suspect in the Nashville shooting, who was shot and killed, entered the building with two assault-style rifles and a handgun, according to officials.

Williams also said assault weapons need to be banned.

“Too easily gotten and they cause tremendous tremendous damage. She had two assault weapons. If the police officers, God bless them for being the first responders they were and they took her out, just think what might’ve happened,” Williams said.

In Massachusetts, where Williams said has some of the strongest legislation in the county, he signed onto a bill that would make it illegal to manufacture or possess ‘ghost guns’ which are untraceable and can be constructed using various parts sold by manufacturers and dealers. He’s also calling on Congress to step up and make a change.

