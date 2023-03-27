Mass. lawmaker reacts to deadly Nashville school shooting

By Matt Sottile, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Local leaders are reacting to the shooting at a Nashville private school that left three children and three adults dead.

We spoke to State Representative Bud Williams who told us that it’s the same old song, just a different day. He is a vocal advocate against gun violence.

The suspect in the Nashville shooting, who was shot and killed, entered the building with two assault-style rifles and a handgun, according to officials.

Williams also said assault weapons need to be banned.

“Too easily gotten and they cause tremendous tremendous damage. She had two assault weapons. If the police officers, God bless them for being the first responders they were and they took her out, just think what might’ve happened,” Williams said.

In Massachusetts, where Williams said has some of the strongest legislation in the county, he signed onto a bill that would make it illegal to manufacture or possess ‘ghost guns’ which are untraceable and can be constructed using various parts sold by manufacturers and dealers. He’s also calling on Congress to step up and make a change.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monson Police arrest a Springfield man for multiple drug-related offenses on Friday.
Springfield man arrested, drugs seized following investigation in Monson
One person has died after a car crash into a house on Montgomery Street in Chicopee.
Passenger killed after car strikes home on Montgomery Street in Chicopee
A GoFundMe has been set up for one Chicopee resident after a car struck his home on Montgomery...
GoFundMe set up for homeowner injured after car hits house on Montgomery Street
Officials: teen struck, killed by truck in Hatfield cornfield
Officials: teen struck, killed by truck in Hatfield cornfield
MGM Springfield
MGM bringing slate of nationally-known acts to Springfield

Latest News

Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: Women’s History Month, travel grant, and Union Street project
The seal of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, featuring a Native American at center, is...
Panel exploring changes to state seal ready to resume work
Firearm, drugs seized during Springfield traffic stop 032723
Two arrested and firearm seized during Springfield traffic stop
FILE - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft walks the field during practice before an NFL...
Patriots owner Robert Kraft campaigns against antisemitism