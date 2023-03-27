Preschooler gives classmate Spanish lesson during lunch time

“Nothing like a Spanish lesson during lunch,” the school wrote alongside the video on Instagram. (Source: Marcos de Niza Preschool / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Ariz. (Gray News/TMX) – An Arizona preschooler was captured on video teaching his friend how to count in Spanish.

A video shared earlier this month by the Marcos de Niza Preschool in Tempe shows the young students gathered around their lunch tables.

One boy teaches his friend how to count to 10 in Spanish. He even has his friend repeat “nueve,” for nine, just to make sure he got it right.

“Nothing like a Spanish lesson during lunch,” the school wrote alongside the video on Instagram. “What a great teacher!”

Adorable!

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Monson Police arrest a Springfield man for multiple drug-related offenses on Friday.
Springfield man arrested, drugs seized following investigation in Monson
One person has died after a car crash into a house on Montgomery Street in Chicopee.
Passenger killed after car strikes home on Montgomery Street in Chicopee
A GoFundMe has been set up for one Chicopee resident after a car struck his home on Montgomery...
GoFundMe set up for homeowner injured after car hits house on Montgomery Street
Officials: teen struck, killed by truck in Hatfield cornfield
Officials: teen struck, killed by truck in Hatfield cornfield
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six people, including four...
4 children thrown from car and killed in crash on I-24

Latest News

Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
LIVE: 3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
A man and woman are behind bars, charged with murder after a man was shot and killed on Belmont...
Court documents reveal new details into deadly Springfield shooting
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow accuser calls Utah ski crash ‘serious smack’
Showers, drizzle and fog linger Tuesday with some drier air moving in late.
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
A fiery car crash in Chicopee over the weekend left one teenage passenger dead and one man...
Chicopee official, resident express road safety concerns following deadly crash