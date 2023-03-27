Suspect accused of making threats toward Franklin County school

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Franklin County man is facing charges after allegedly making a threat against a school.

Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, said that 46-year-old Theodore Sweeney of Northfield allegedly made the threat against Northfield Elementary School on Friday, which prompted a shelter-in-place order.

Sweeney was arraigned Monday on charges including threatening to commit a school shooting, two counts of threatening to commit a crime, and disturbing the peace. He pleaded not guilty in Greenfield District Court and was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Wednesday.

