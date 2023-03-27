Town by Town: Women’s History Month, travel grant, and Union Street project

Western Mass News Town by Town
By Raegan Loughrey, Samantha O'Connor, Matt Sottile, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair and Photojournalist: Erik Rosario
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, West Springfield, and Easthampton.

This Thursday, Springfield Technical Community College will celebrate Women’s History Month with speaker Dorothy Roberts.

Roberts is an author, law professor, and social justice advocate who will wrap up Women’s History Month by presenting on race-based medicine.

She will speak at the Scibelli Hall Theater in Building 2. The event is free and open to the public.

In West Springfield, a reception was held Monday at the Brooks Building at the Eastern States Exposition.

At the event, Greater Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau announced a $1 million Travel & Tourism Season Extension Grant awarded to the western Mass. super region.

We also were in Easthampton Monday for an update on the Union Street project.

Northern Tree was scheduled to remove trees that were reviewed and approved for removal as part of the design process.

Eversource gas will be in front of Shelburne Falls Coffee Roasters on Union Street next week.

Verizon will be between 66-72 Union Street Monday and Tuesday to move risers to the new utility pole next to Pizza House.

