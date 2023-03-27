Two arrested and firearm seized during Springfield traffic stop

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized a loaded large-capacity firearm, ammunition, crack-cocaine, cocaine, and cash after a traffic stop near the intersection of Sumner Avenue and Greenleaf Street on Friday.

The incident led to the arrests of 22-year-old Chris Gonzalez of Springfield and 24-year-old Chadwayne Allen of Harwich Port, who face numerous firearm and drug charges.

During a search after the traffic stop, officers recovered an illegal firearm holding 14 rounds of ammunition. Additional ammunition, including 21 hollow point rounds, were also seized. In the same bag, officers located 6 bags of cocaine, 7 bags of crack-cocaine, and seized nearly $250 in cash.

