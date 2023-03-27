Two arrested and firearm seized during Springfield traffic stop

Firearm, drugs seized during Springfield traffic stop 032723
Firearm, drugs seized during Springfield traffic stop 032723(Springfield Police Department)
By Joe Chaisson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized a loaded large-capacity firearm, ammunition, crack-cocaine, cocaine, and cash after a traffic stop near the intersection of Sumner Avenue and Greenleaf Street on Friday.

The incident led to the arrests of 22-year-old Chris Gonzalez of Springfield and 24-year-old Chadwayne Allen of Harwich Port, who face numerous firearm and drug charges.

During a search after the traffic stop, officers recovered an illegal firearm holding 14 rounds of ammunition. Additional ammunition, including 21 hollow point rounds, were also seized. In the same bag, officers located 6 bags of cocaine, 7 bags of crack-cocaine, and seized nearly $250 in cash.

