West Springfield crews respond to truck fire off of Agawam Ave.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in West Springfield responded to a truck fire outside of NGL Supply Wholesale off Agawam Avenue Monday afternoon.

According to West Springfield Fire officials, the fire was contained to the battery compartment on the exterior.

Officials said that the driver was evaluated for minor injuries.

They added that the LPG trailer was empty and not exposed to the fire.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.