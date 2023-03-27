West Springfield crews respond to truck fire off of Agawam Ave.

West Springfield truck fire 032723
West Springfield truck fire 032723(West Springfield Fire Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in West Springfield responded to a truck fire outside of NGL Supply Wholesale off Agawam Avenue Monday afternoon.

According to West Springfield Fire officials, the fire was contained to the battery compartment on the exterior.

Officials said that the driver was evaluated for minor injuries.

They added that the LPG trailer was empty and not exposed to the fire.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monson Police arrest a Springfield man for multiple drug-related offenses on Friday.
Springfield man arrested, drugs seized following investigation in Monson
One person has died after a car crash into a house on Montgomery Street in Chicopee.
Passenger killed after car strikes home on Montgomery Street in Chicopee
A GoFundMe has been set up for one Chicopee resident after a car struck his home on Montgomery...
GoFundMe set up for homeowner injured after car hits house on Montgomery Street
Officials: teen struck, killed by truck in Hatfield cornfield
Officials: teen struck, killed by truck in Hatfield cornfield
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six people, including four...
4 children thrown from car and killed in crash on I-24

Latest News

Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, West Springfield, and Easthampton.
Town by Town: Women’s History Month, travel grant, and Union Street project
Pedestrian struck, killed by car at Logan International Airport
Police lights generic.
Belchertown man arrested following armed robbery attempt in Three Rivers
Starting this Saturday, there are big changes coming to the state’s healthcare program.
Letters being sent to many MassHealth users to renew eligibility